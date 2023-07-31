In speaking with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Harbaugh made it clear how talented he thinks this Michigan team can be. He told Feldman he believes Michigan won’t just break Georgia’s record of 15 players taken in a single NFL draft but shatter it.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked (in the next NFL draft),” Harbaugh told Feldman. “I bet we break that (draft) record. (Georgia) had 15 that year.”

The Bulldogs had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, with five of them coming in the first round.

Harbaugh saw first-hand how talented that 2021 Georgia team was, as the two teams met in the Orange Bowl as a part of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines were dominated from the jump, trailing 27-3 at halftime and losing 34-11. Georgia went on to beat Alabama in the national championship game to win its first national championship since 1980.

Georgia and Michigan seemed to be on a collision course during the 2022 season, as both teams won their respective conferences and made return bids to the College Football Playoff.

But while Georgia narrowly got past Ohio State, a team Michigan beat handily, the Wolverines were tripped up by TCU. In the national championship game, Georgia pulled no punches and hammered TCU 65-7. Perhaps a game against Michigan would’ve been more competitive, but no one was beating Georgia with how well it played against TCU.