By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,999 (July 31, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a wild recruiting weekend which included UGA adding a four-star commitment and one of its biggest rivals, Auburn, making its pitch to a few of the Bulldogs’ other top targets.

Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference between UGA and its rivals

Beginning of the show: Georgia continued its business-as-usual approach to its 2024 recruiting class this weekend when it hosted a handful of key visitors on campus and accepted the commitment from four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones. The Bulldogs low key approach stands in sharp contrast to one of the program’s biggest rivals, Auburn, which made tons of noise over the weekend with its hyped “Big Cat Weekend.”

There’s evidence to suggest the Tigers approach was successful. Auburn flipped a five-star wide receiver from Alabama, and seemingly made a strong impression on some top UGA targets as well.

I’ll discuss what it all means on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I take a look at some recent comments from Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who recently became the latest member of the Buckeyes program to make excuses for OSU’s Peach Bowl loss to the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest news on four-star running back Nate Frazier.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

