“He knows there’s a void with Darnell leaving that we have to have at the point of attack from the tight end standpoint,” tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “He knows he has the potential to fill that void. So he had to attack his blocking technique, his run game fundamentals, his pass game fundamentals. And he has done that. When he came in, that is where he has lacked the most.”

Georgia won’t ask Delp to play a starring role in the offense as the Bulldogs return Brock Bowers at the tight end position. But as Delp knows better than anyone, you’re one injury away from being forced into a bigger role.

Delp was thrown into the deep end in last year’s Ohio State game, when Washington left with an ankle injury. Hartley was thrilled with how Delp held up in Georgia’s 42-41 win.

But the Georgia tight ends coach has been even more impressed with how Delp has improved since then.

“When it mattered the most when Darnell came out in the semifinal game he was able to go in there and perform at a high level,” Hartley said. “Even from that point though, even from the Ohio State game, the growth he’s had from spring to summer to now has been exponential. I’m very proud of how hard he’s worked.”