ATHENS — When talking about game planning, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann compared it to cooking. And as chefs will tell you, having the right ingredients can make a big difference in the outcome of a dish.

“If you go in there and you have a fully-stocked pantry, fully-stocked fridge, you have all your seasonings and spices, you can make about whatever dish you want depending on who you’re cooking for, right,” Schumann said.

Schumann and the Georgia coaching staff are excellent chefs in their own right but they make sure to have the best ingredients to work with. And in that sense, it all comes back to recruiting.

Georgia isn’t having to trade in expensive denim jackets to get the right amount of beef to get through the week. With how coaches like Schumann, Todd Hartley and others attack recruiting, Georgia has always had elite talent at its disposal.