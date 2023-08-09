Of course, it’s not as doom and gloom as social media would have you believe when it comes to the safety position. Moving forward, the Bulldogs are still in a good spot at the safety position, just not necessarily with the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia holds commitments from Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Both are expected to be cornerbacks when they arrive on campus for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are also still recruiting 4-star prospect Kam Mikell out of Statesboro, Ga, in the 2024 recruiting cycle. But he’s not exclusively a safety prospect at the next level, as he could possibly play cornerback as well. Mikell’s recruitment is also expected to go the distance, so do not expect a decision any time soon.

It goes without saying, but Georgia is also going to continue recruiting Bolden until he signs. As Heyward and Woodyard’s de-commitments show, there is still a long way to go between now and the early signing period.

Unlike running back or quarterback, Georgia didn’t need to sign multiple prospects at the safety position. The Bulldogs brought in Joenel Aguero, Kyron Jones and Justyn Rhett in the 2023 recruiting cycle and all three are practicing at safety to start their careers.