Earlier this summer, it looked like Georgia was poised to add three top safety prospects to its future roster. Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward were committed to play for Georgia, while the Bulldogs seemed to be in a good spot to land 5-star prospect KJ Bolden.
But as of August 8th, all three safety prospects are committed elsewhere. Bolden picked Florida State this past weekend, while Heyward and Woodyard committed to UCF and Alabama on Wednesday.
That suddenly leaves Georgia with zero safety commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia still has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country, but the future at that particular position looks a little less clear when it comes to this recruiting cycle.