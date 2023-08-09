clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Earlier this summer, it looked like Georgia was poised to add three top safety prospects to its future roster. Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward were committed to play for Georgia, while the Bulldogs seemed to be in a good spot to land 5-star prospect KJ Bolden.

But as of August 8th, all three safety prospects are committed elsewhere. Bolden picked Florida State this past weekend, while Heyward and Woodyard committed to UCF and Alabama on Wednesday.

That suddenly leaves Georgia with zero safety commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia still has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country, but the future at that particular position looks a little less clear when it comes to this recruiting cycle.

Of course, it’s not as doom and gloom as social media would have you believe when it comes to the safety position. Moving forward, the Bulldogs are still in a good spot at the safety position, just not necessarily with the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia holds commitments from Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Both are expected to be cornerbacks when they arrive on campus for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are also still recruiting 4-star prospect Kam Mikell out of Statesboro, Ga, in the 2024 recruiting cycle. But he’s not exclusively a safety prospect at the next level, as he could possibly play cornerback as well. Mikell’s recruitment is also expected to go the distance, so do not expect a decision any time soon.

It goes without saying, but Georgia is also going to continue recruiting Bolden until he signs. As Heyward and Woodyard’s de-commitments show, there is still a long way to go between now and the early signing period.

Unlike running back or quarterback, Georgia didn’t need to sign multiple prospects at the safety position. The Bulldogs brought in Joenel Aguero, Kyron Jones and Justyn Rhett in the 2023 recruiting cycle and all three are practicing at safety to start their careers.

The Bulldogs have strong depth at the cornerback position right now. With Georgia rarely rotating at the position, it could lead to some players cross-training at safety in order to find playing time.

“We usually do cross-training based on the volume they can withstand and how much they can learn,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We make those decisions very, very delicately. Because there is a lot of guys you’d like to cross-train that you can’t and you have to pick the right spot. And part of being a good coach is where do you put the players and where do you put the seats on the bus.”

Georgia has almost always gotten great safety play since Smart took over. JR Reed was a Thorpe Award finalist, while Lewis Cine became a first-round pick. Chris Smith was an All-American a season ago, and Starks and Bullard could very well follow in those footsteps this season.

So long as Smart, Will Muschamp and Fran Brown have a hand in developing the secondary, that will probably continue to be the case. Even if there isn’t a 2024 recruit in the fold.

Javon Bullard talks Georgia safety position

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Everything Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann rarely speaks with the media, as it usually only happens in August or in the run up to the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football practice report: Several key Bulldogs dealing with new …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart often talks about the importance of managing injuries during the month of August, as the Bulldogs usually conduct their most strenuous …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Todd Hartley shares how he’s trying to find ways to make Brock Bowers …
ATHENS — Todd Hartley knows he’s got a great job. He’s the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country. He gets to work at his alma mater.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Glenn Schumann shares why he bypassed the NFL to stay at Georgia: ‘I’m …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann does not have to be here.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Demello Jones: Future $trapmobb member shares why his Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Alabama might be trying to copy UGA’s …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Alabama flips All-American safety Peyton Woodyard from …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football practice report: Several key Bulldogs dealing with …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Todd Hartley shares how he’s trying to find ways to make Brock Bowers …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.