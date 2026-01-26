ATHENS – With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.

The Bulldogs had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, while four players declared early for the NFL draft. Seniors such as Daylen Everette, Oscar Delp and Brett Thorson will all move on to the NFL.

With so much turnover, it can be hard to know how things stand with the Georgia roster.

But after the frenzy of early January, we now know that the Bulldogs will have one of the most talented rosters in the sport.

As the offensive depth chart below shows, the Bulldogs bring back plenty of key contributors. There are some holes that need to be filled, specifically on the offensive line and at wide receiver, but Georgia has a number of promising players eager to step up.

Georgia football 2026 depth chart, offense

Quarterback:

Gunner Stockton (Sr.) Ryan Puglisi (R-Soph.) Ryan Montgomery (R-Fr.), Colter Ginn (R-Soph.), Hezekiah Millender (R-Fr.), Bryson Beaver (Fr.)

Analysis: Stockton returns and will look to build off a season that was largely positive. Puglisi should only grow as a backup, while it will be interesting to see what Montgomery does this offseason, given he wasn’t healthy last offseason. Georgia dipped into the portal to add Beaver, but he functions more as a 2026 recruit than a true transfer addition.

Running back:

Nate Frazier (Jr.), Chauncey Bowens (R-Soph.) Dante Dowdell (Sr.), Bo Walker (Soph.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Jr.) Jae Lamar (Fr.)

Analysis: This should be the strength of the offense next season, as the Bulldogs bring back Frazier and Bowens. Injuries were an issue at the end of the season, so Georgia will look to divide carries over the course of the year. One of the bigger offseason storylines with this group is how the Bulldogs go about replacing third-down running back Cash Jones.

Wide receiver:

X:

Isiah Canion (Jr.) CJ Wiley (Soph.), Thomas Blackshear (R-Fr.) Ryan Mosley (Fr.)

Z:

London Humphreys (Jr.) Talyn Taylor (R-Fr.), Landon Roldan (Soph.) Cole Speer (Sr..), Tyler J. Williams (R-Fr.), Jeremy Bell (R-Soph.) Craig Dandridge (Fr.)

Slot:

Sacoive White-Helton (R-Soph.) Landon Roldan, Talyn Taylor Dallas Dickerson (Fr.)

Analysis: Don’t get too locked into who is listed where with this group. Georgia is going to rotate and move guys around. Canion was a big-time add from the transfer portal and should give Stockton a valuable weapon on the outside. The Bulldogs are placing a rather large bet on their young wide receivers, like Taylor and Wiley, to make real strides this offseason.

Tight end:

Lawson Luckie (Jr.) Elyiss Williams (Soph.), Ethan Barbour (R-Fr) Jaden Reddell (R-Fr.), Kaiden Prothro (Fr.) Colton Heinrich (R-Fr.), Lincoln Keyes (Fr.), Brayden Fogle (Fr.)

Analysis: Georgia does have to replace Oscar Delp, but Luckie figures to step into his role as the tight end who never comes off the field. Todd Hartley has several different skill sets to use, as Williams, Barbour and Reddell give the Georgia offense a number of weapons. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Williams and Prothro work some at wide receiver, given Georgia’s turnover at that position.

Offensive line:

Left Tackle:

Earnest Greene (Sr.) Ekene Ogboko (Fr.), Jah Jackson Dennis Uzochuku (R-Fr.), Marcus Harrison (R-Fr.)

Left Guard:

Michael Uini (R-Soph.), Daniel Calhoun (R-Soph.) Mason Short (R-Fr.) Tyreek Jemison (Fr.), Graham Houston (Fr.),

Center:

Drew Bobo (Jr.) Malachi Tolliver (R-Soph.) Cortez Smith (R-Fr.), Waltclaire Flynn (R-Soph.) Zykie Helton (Fr.)

Right guard:

Dontrell Glover (Soph.) Juan Gaston (Soph.) Zachary Lewis (Fr.)

Right tackle:

Juan Gaston Jah Jackson (Jr.), Ekene Ogboko

Analysis: Greene, Bobo, Glover and Gaston give Georgia four proven building blocks to work with. Bobo’s foot injury will be a storyline worth following all offseason. Where Georgia elects to play Gaston will go a long way in shaping what the offensive line looks like. The fifth starter battle may come down to whether Michael Uini or Daniel Calhoun is better at guard than Ogboko is at offensive tackle. Georgia really likes what the five-star freshman brings to the table.