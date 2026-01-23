The transfer portal has opened and closed for the Georgia football program, with the Bulldogs making eight additions and having 15 players try and find new homes.

Every position on the roster was impacted by the transfer portal, some in a positive sense, some in a negative way.

Below is a look at how the transfer portal shaped every position on the roster.

Quarterback: Added Bryson Beaver via Oregon

Credit to Georgia for keeping the room together while finding an effective replacement for Jared Curtis. Beaver is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and brings four years of eligibility to Athens. The addition of Beaver provides only further stability to the Georgia quarterback room.

Running back: Added Dante Dowdell via Kentucky, lost Roderick Robinson to UAB

Robinson became the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2025 season. With Georgia also losing Cash Jones and Josh McCray, the Bulldogs scooped up Dowdell, who brings a running style similar to that of McCray and Robinson.

Wide receiver: Added Isiah Canion via Georgia Tech

Georgia pulled its leading wide receiver out of the transfer portal last offseason in Zachariah Branch. It hopes to have done so again this time around, landing Canion from rival Georgia Tech. Perhaps just as important is that Georgia did not lose anybody from the wide receiver room to the transfer portal. The Bulldogs hope many of those young players pop next season in Athens.

Tight end: Lost Peare Spurlin to Colorado State

This is the rare departure that Georgia was likely happy to see, given it had to happen for Spurlin to continue his college career after having to medically retire during his time in Athens. Todd Hartley deserves major kudos for keeping his tight end room together, with Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour all returning.

Offensive line: Lost Bo Hughley to Colorado, KJ Smith to Georgia State, Jamal Meriweather and Nyier Daniels are still unannounced

Smith and Daniels were never going to play for Georgia in 2026 so those losses aren’t as big. Hughley and Meriweather were three-year players in the program and neither had a clear path to starting in 2026. With Georgia losing Monroe Freeling to the NFL draft, it is fair to wonder if Georgia could’ve used the transfer portal to add an experienced body. The reality is that there are just very few transfer offensive tackles capable of playing at Georgia.

Defensive line: Added Amaris Williams via Auburn

Similar to the wide receiver room in that Georgia made a splashy add and kept the rest of the room together. Williams is perhaps the best player Georgia grabbed out of the portal. He should make life much easier for Gabe Harris, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and others on the defensive line.

Outside linebacker: Lost Kris Jones to Boston College, Elo Modozie to Purdue

Jones and Modozie each played meaningful snaps for Georgia in 2025, but neither had a path to unseating Quintavius Johnson as the team’s starting outside linebacker. Add in that the Bulldogs signed three highly rated outside linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class and Georgia is more than comfortable betting on that youth and upside.

Inside linebacker: No departures or arrivals

Georgia did lose CJ Allen to the NFL draft. But the fact that Glenn Schumann retained Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker is a massive win for Georgia. This group is poised to once again be one of the best position groups in the country.

Defensive back: Added Gentry Williams via Oklahoma, Ja’Marley Riddle via ECU, Braylon Conley via USC and Khalil Barnes via Clemson, lost Joenel Aguero to Ole Miss, Dominick Kelly to Ohio State, Jaden Harris to Kansas, Adrian Maddox to Kansas State and Daniel Harris to Cal

No position on the roster was more impacted by the transfer portal than Georgia’s defensive backfield. It added two cornerbacks and two safeties to make up for the three safeties and two cornerbacks the Bulldogs lost. Aguero was the most impactful 2025 name to leave via the transfer portal, while Kelly is the loss that likely stings the most. Riddle and Conley both have multiple years of eligibility, while Georgia is banking on Williams and Barnes to pay immediate dividends.