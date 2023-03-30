Georgia football playing the long game with versatile defensive back Smoke Bouie

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Smoke Bouie adjusting to new life at Georgia ATHENS — It has been hard to get a read on Smoke Bouie this spring for Georgia. That’s by design for the Bulldogs, as his versatility is a big reason he is now in Athens. Most thought Bouie would come in and push for playing time at either safety or star. And to be sure he still might. But to this point, he’s worked at the cornerback position as well.

He’s made a quick impression on teammates this spring, noting his ability to move around the Georgia’s secondary. He’s also still a young player, as he’s entering his second collegiate season. “Very, very handsy player. I love watching him play. He gets hands on receivers, very physical at the point of attack,” defensive back Javon Bullard said.” Very quick and agile. He moves well. I think he’s going to make a great fit for our team.” Georgia has known about Bouie for quite some time. He first began camping at Georgia in the ninth grade and was at one point at Georgia commit in the 2022 recruiting class.

Had Bouie maintained that commitment, he might be further along in his collegiate development. But he backed off and ended up signing with Texas A&M. Bouie’s first season of college ball did not go to plan. He played in just seven games for the Aggies and was suspended for violating team rules. Texas A&M went just 5-7 last season, a far cry from Georgia’s 15-0 national championship. Georgia added three players from the transfer portal this offseason, with Bouie being the lone addition on the defensive side of the ball. Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas also come from SEC schools, but they are far more proven players than Bouie to this point.