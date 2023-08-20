Stetson Bennett reflected on his Georgia football career on Saturday night when asked about improving with the L.A. Rams at the NFL level.
“It’s hard to say when exactly it started to slow down,” said Bennett, who started games for UGA during the 2020 season before losing the job to J.T. Daniels and ultimately regaining starting duties en route to CFP Championship seasons in 2021 and 2022.
“I think it was a continuous process, and then all the sudden you are kind of there, and I guess that’s what it will be like here. You don’t really known until you arrive.”