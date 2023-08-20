Bennett said he does feel the NFL game is slowing down for him, in large part to the amount of work McVay has afforded him as he competes with veteran Brett Rypien for the job backing up starter Matthew Stafford.

“It started to (slow down) toward the end of it, in this game, that’s what reps do for you,” Bennett said. “Coach McVay says it’s the mother of all learning and it’s hard to disagree with him. There was times tonight where it did slow down for me and there were times it felt fast out there.”

Bennett used an old football axiom to explain the process.

“There’s an old saying called ‘See a little see a lot, and see a lot see a little, that’s probably what it is,” Bennett said. “Whenever it slows down, you block out all the details that don’t matter and see the ones that do, that’s the best way I can describe it.”

Bennett said it helped having his teammates support him, “everyone hitting me on the helmet saying we got your back, we got the next one.”