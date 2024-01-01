Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia doesn’t owe Florida State an apology, even if non-CFP bowls …
Social media sounds off on College Football Playoff decision after …
Georgia wide receiver CJ Smith enters transfer portal
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football dominates Florida …
Georgia safety Javon Bullard announces NFL draft decision