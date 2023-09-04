Delp is not Darnell Washington, nor should he be expected to be. But it’s evident Georgia is going to continue to implement a two-tight-end offense and it has two talented tight ends in Bowers and Delp.
Loser: UGA’s schedule
Georgia football was supposed to be playing a ranked Oklahoma team this week. Instead, due to the SEC canceling the game, Georgia hosts a Ball State team that lost 44-14 to Kentucky.
Elsewhere in the SEC, two of Georgia’s SEC East rivals had a chance to make statements in their opening games. Instead, South Carolina and Florida both suffered double-digit defeats to ranked foes.
The Gators lost 24-11 on Thursday night to Utah. It was not a full-strength Utah team, but more concerning was the way in which Florida lost. The Gators struggled to run the ball and had some head-scratching mistakes that fall at the feet of Billy Napier. For a coach under a good amount of pressure in year 2, it was not an ideal start.
For South Carolina, quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked 9.0 times in a loss to North Carolina. The Gamecocks finished the game with negative rushing yards, though the sack yardage contributed to that. Defensively, the Gamecocks intercepted Drake Maye twice but it wasn’t enough as they lost 31-17.