Even getting a second chance to make a first impression, it’s clear Bobo is just not going to win over some Georgia fans.

Boos rained down in the first half as Georgia sputtered in the opening 30 minutes. Some of that falls at the feet of the offense and their execution, something Smart pointed out on Saturday.

“I thought we struggled a couple of times early. One of the most critical plays, two plays of the first half were, we had a third down that we executed probably a thousand times in camp,” Smart said. “Dom and Carson weren’t on the same page. Carson thought he was going to sit down, Dom thought he was breaking in. He threw a little behind him. We convert that, we feel like we go on and score. That hurt us. Settling for a field goal before the half was really frustrating.”

Georgia still put up 559 yards of offense and finished with 41 points on offense. If a Todd Monken offense finished with those totals, fans would be thrilled. But Monken wasn’t Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014.

It’s unfair to gauge the Georgia offense to this point, given the level of competition. But if you expected back-to-back national championships to soften up Georgia fans to their offensive coordinator, you’d be mistaken.