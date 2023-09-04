DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Winner: UGA safeties

It wasn’t just one safety who made plays for Georgia on Saturday. If you count Tykee Smith, Georgia’s starting star, in with Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard, all three made an impact for the Georgia defense on Saturday.

“We can be as good as we want to be. We have the leadership to do it, the talent to do it,” Starks said. “The guys that we have are awesome at what they do. We have to be willing to come out and be who we are.”

Even getting a second chance to make a first impression, it’s clear Bobo is just not going to win over some Georgia fans.

Boos rained down in the first half as Georgia sputtered in the opening 30 minutes. Some of that falls at the feet of the offense and their execution, something Smart pointed out on Saturday.

“I thought we struggled a couple of times early. One of the most critical plays, two plays of the first half were, we had a third down that we executed probably a thousand times in camp,” Smart said. “Dom and Carson weren’t on the same page. Carson thought he was going to sit down, Dom thought he was breaking in. He threw a little behind him. We convert that, we feel like we go on and score. That hurt us. Settling for a field goal before the half was really frustrating.”

Georgia still put up 559 yards of offense and finished with 41 points on offense. If a Todd Monken offense finished with those totals, fans would be thrilled. But Monken wasn’t Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014.

It’s unfair to gauge the Georgia offense to this point, given the level of competition. But if you expected back-to-back national championships to soften up Georgia fans to their offensive coordinator, you’d be mistaken.

Delp is not Darnell Washington, nor should he be expected to be. But it’s evident Georgia is going to continue to implement a two-tight-end offense and it has two talented tight ends in Bowers and Delp.

Loser: UGA’s schedule

Georgia football was supposed to be playing a ranked Oklahoma team this week. Instead, due to the SEC canceling the game, Georgia hosts a Ball State team that lost 44-14 to Kentucky.

Elsewhere in the SEC, two of Georgia’s SEC East rivals had a chance to make statements in their opening games. Instead, South Carolina and Florida both suffered double-digit defeats to ranked foes.

The Gators lost 24-11 on Thursday night to Utah. It was not a full-strength Utah team, but more concerning was the way in which Florida lost. The Gators struggled to run the ball and had some head-scratching mistakes that fall at the feet of Billy Napier. For a coach under a good amount of pressure in year 2, it was not an ideal start.

For South Carolina, quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked 9.0 times in a loss to North Carolina. The Gamecocks finished the game with negative rushing yards, though the sack yardage contributed to that. Defensively, the Gamecocks intercepted Drake Maye twice but it wasn’t enough as they lost 31-17.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
PHOTOS: The future of Georgia football was in plain sight with the …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? This rep shares a chronicle of the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s season-opener 48-7 win …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Final grades from Georgia football Week 1 win over UT-Martin
ATHENS — Georgia football came away with a convincing 48-7 win over UT-Martin. The Bulldogs had 559 yards of offense and gave up only one touchdown. That came late in the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Xavier Truss shares how Georgia offensive line will continue to honor …
ATHENS — It did not take long to figure out how Georgia football was going to be honoring fallen teammate Devin Willock.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia offense in Week 1 win over …
ATHENS — Even after back-to-back national championships, time does not heal all wounds for Georgia fans it seems.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Final grades from Georgia football Week 1 win over UT-Martin

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

PHOTOS: The future of Georgia football was in plain sight with the …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

UT-Martin coach provides telltale insight into why and where Georgia …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia offense in Week 1 win …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.