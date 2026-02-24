ATHENS — Georgia will be one of the better-represented teams at this week’s NFL combine, as 10 former players will be participating in drills in an effort to impress NFL teams.

Even with all of that talent headed to the next level, the Bulldogs enter the 2026 season as one of the top teams in the country. With how Kirby Smart recruits on an annual basis, Georgia almost always has the next player ready to step up.

It’s worth remembering that the year after Georgia had a draft-record 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bulldogs once again won a national championship.

With Zachariah Branch, Christen Miller and Daylen Everette all focused on improving their draft stock this week, below is a list of who will replace each NFL combine participant for the Bulldogs next season.

WR Zachariah Branch -- Sacovie White-Helton

Perhaps the most difficult player to replace among the 10 in Indianapolis. Branch set a school record for receptions in a single season with 81. He led the team in yards and receiving touchdowns as well.

White-Helton won’t be expected to match Branch’s statistical output. But the redshirt sophomore will help out in the slot while also picking up Branch’s punt return duties. The Bulldogs also expect to lean on redshirt freshman Talyn Taylor to help make up for the departure of their top pass-catching weapon.

WR Colbie Young -- Isiah Canion

Georgia did get somewhat accustomed to life without Young during the second half of the season. His primary replacement was Noah Thomas, who has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

The in-house option most likely to pick up some reps at the X position would be sophomore CJ Wiley. But Georgia prioritized Canion out of the transfer portal and he brings proven production to the position.

Branch was a big-time addition out of the transfer portal last offseason for Georgia. The Bulldogs hope Canion can do the same in 2026, even if it will look very different stylistically.

WR Dillon Bell -- Landon Roldan

Bell wore a lot of different hats during his time in Athens. He pitched in at running back when asked. Georgia also felt comfortable using him on trick plays while developing him as a wide receiver.

In terms of being a gadget player, Roldan may fit that role perfectly. We saw him attempt a fake punt pass in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

Roldan isn’t as physically well-built as Bell was, but another offseason in the Georgia program should only further help Roldan’s development. With Georgia having to replace six of their top seven pass catchers, the Bulldogs are going to need all the help they can get at the wide receiver position in 2026.

TE Oscar Delp -- Lawson Luckie

Luckie already has a big role on the Georgia offense with how much the Bulldogs leaned on multiple tight end sets last season.

Where Luckie helps the most comes on the leadership side of things. Kirby Smart has routinely raved about Luckie’s leadership during his Georgia career. Given how few seniors stick around in college football, that should provide a real boost to the Georgia team.

Another name to watch as a Delp replacement would be sophomore Elyiss Williams. He could be a real breakout player on Georgia’s offense in 2026.

OT Monroe Freeling -- Earnest Greene

Greene served as Georgia’s left tackle in 2023 and 2024 before kicking over to the right tackle last season.

Freeling is trending towards being the first Georgia player off the board in this year’s NFL draft and was playing at an extremely high level to end the 2025 season.

When healthy, Greene has been a dependable piece at right and left tackle. In moving back to left tackle, it opens up the competition for his right tackle spot. Look for Juan Gaston to be the first option to fill it.

OG Micah Morris -- Michael Uini

Georgia could move Dontrell Glover to the left guard position previously manned by Morris but that would just create a hole at right guard.

The Bulldogs could go in a number of different directions here. Gaston is an option if the Bulldogs feel comfortable enough with playing Ekene Ogboko at right tackle as a true freshman.

Look for Uini and Daniel Calhoun to battle it for the potential starting spot on the offensive line. Given how many injuries the Bulldogs had last season on the offensive line, they can never have enough depth.

DL Christen Miller -- Elijah Griffin

Georgia likes to rotate often on the defensive line and it will have a number of players aiming to fill the hole Miller leaves in the middle of the defensive line.

But Griffin seems most ready to step up after a stellar freshman season. He was a consistent contributor for the Bulldogs already, something rare for someone of his age.

Now Griffin will look to make a leap in his second season as he aims to go from a good player to a great one.

LB CJ Allen -- Justin Williams

You could say Raylen Wilson here, but he already plays an important role for the Georgia defense and will do so again in 2026. The same can be said for Chris Cole.

The emergence of Williams, who played as a rotational piece in 2025, allows Georgia to continue to use Cole in whatever way best suits the defense. Whether that be rushing the passer or dropping back into coverage.

CB Daylen Everette -- Ellis Robinson

Like Luckie, Robinson played a significant role for Georgia last season. His four interceptions were tied for the most in the SEC.

Georgia did rotate Robinson a bit last season alongside fellow 2024 signee Demello Jones. Expect Robinson to never come off the field in 2026, as was the case for Everette last season.

Another offseason in the Georgia program should only help Robinson get more physical. Should he improve as a tackler, he could very well be the best cornerback in the country.

P Brett Thorson -- Drew Miller

This is the easiest prediction to make as Miller replaced Thorson when he missed time due to a knee injury.

Miller has 10 career punts, with six coming in the 2025 game against Marshall. Thorson was a major weapon during his time in Athens and won the Ray Guy Award last year. Georgia hopes Miller has a similar impact as the team’s starting punter.