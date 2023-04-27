Jalen Carter is still growing, as a player and person, as 2023 NFL Draft finally begins

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Rollercoaster NFL draft process to come to an end for Jalen Carter The defining play from Jalen Carter’s storied Georgia career came in an SEC championship win over LSU. In the second quarter, as Georgia was asserting its will on the Tigers, Carter managed to corral LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. With one arm, Carter wrapped up the elusive LSU quarterback. He then lifts Daniels into the air like a parent removing their child from a dangerous situation. Carter simultaneously raised his free hand in the air, signaling that both he and Georgia were No. 1.

“The best teammate I’ve ever been around. He’s misunderstood just because he don’t talk to people,” Smith said at Georgia’s Pro Day. “I just know me and JC got that special connection on the field. I’ve got a left-handed brother that’s just like that so I guess that’s why I understand that. Left-handed people do things in their own way and you’ve got to take time with them. “I love JC. No offense against JD (Jordan Davis), but that’s probably the best d-tackle I’ve been around.” Carter declared for the 2023 NFL Draft just hours after Georgia pulled out of So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, fresh off winning a second-straight national championship. The announcement came as little surprise, with Carter being mocked as the potential No. 1 pick. Georgia also wouldn’t have won either championship without Carter. He was possibly the best defensive player on the 2021 championship team. It was inarguable when it comes to discussing those on the repeat team. But then in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Carter was racing through the streets of Athens. He was later charged with racing and reckless driving charges from the events of that night, for which he would reach a plea deal that required him to pay a fine, perform community service and take a driving course. That was the same night Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident while out racing. It was Carter they were racing alongside, per the police report. The arrest was bad enough, especially at a time when Carter needed to be on his best behavior as NFL evaluators were looking into whether he’d be worth the investment that comes with being a top pick. But that the arrest warrant was issued while Carter was at the NFL combine only further raised questions about Carter.