ATHENS — No NFL team had more former NFL players on its roster last season than the Philadelphia Eagles with six.

Philadelphia has drafted five Georgia football players in the previous two drafts. Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have all been first-round picks.

And when you hear Philadelphia executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman speak about the Georgia program, you understand why there has been such a strong pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia.

“When you talk about Kirby [Smart] and the experiences that he had leading him to Georgia, phenomenal experiences, history of winning and he’s got a culture down there of working with a mentality,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL combine. “Obviously that travels on both sides of the ball, and you watch our defensive guys, they’re prepared to work. They’re not looking for any half ass ways of doing things. They’re looking to work hard, to win and compete, and that’s because of the culture he set.”

Roseman wasn’t the only one to speak positively of the Georgia program on Tuesday. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris raved about Smart and the type of player that consistently comes out of Athens.

There will be 11 former Georgia players in Indianapolis this week. The only schools with better representation are Michigan, Washington and Florida State.

Georgia hasn’t just supplied Philadelphia with several players. Smart’s program has had 34 players in total taken in the past three NFL drafts. That is the most ever by a single school over a three-year stretch.

“They’re tough, they’re physical, they know how to win, and on top of that, they’re really good football players,” Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said. “You look at it from afar, and you say, ‘Hey, these guys know how to work. These guys know how to practice. These guys are tough.’ I think that any time you can say that about another coach, understand that’s the highest praise that I have for Coach Smart and what he’s done with that program.

“Obviously grateful for that because we have some of those really good players on our team.”

Thanks in part to the Eagles, Georgia had three players drafted in the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are seen as first-round prospects, though both may be off the board by the time the Eagles make their first selection at pick No. 22. The Eagles went 11-6 this past season, losing to Tampa Bay in the wildcard round.

With a strong combine performance, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and wide receiver Ladd McConkey could work themselves into the first round. Philadelphia does have a need at cornerback and safety, which could make Lassiter a name to monitor.

The on-field drills begin on Thursday for participants and conclude on Sunday. The 2024 NFL Draft will start on April 25. Georgia will hold its pro day on March 13.