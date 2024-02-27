ATHENS — Todd Bowles likely knows more about the Georgia football program than any of the 32 NFL head coaches. That’s due largely to the fact that Bowles’ son, Troy, is a second-year linebacker for Georgia.

Todd Bowles led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 9-8 record this past season. Tampa Bay beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round before falling to Detroit in the divisional round.

Tampa Bay will have a little bit of Georgia flavor on its coaching staff next season, as Bowles hired Bryan McClendon to be the team’s wide receivers coach.

McClendon had spent the past two seasons as Georgia’s wide receivers coach.

Bowles spoke glowingly of McClendon while at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“He’s a heck of a wide receivers coach,” Bowles said. “He’s a guy all the pros go to during the offseason to help get ready. Didn’t know if we could get him out of Georgia. Kirby [Smart] does a great job with his staff down there, but talking to him, bringing him in, we’re very excited to have him,” Bowles said. “I know he was very loved there like he is here. I’m just happy to have him.”

Bowles didn’t know specifically why McClendon elected to leave the Georgia staff and head to the NFL. This will be McClendon’s first NFL job, after coaching at Georgia, Miami, Oregon and South Carolina.

Georgia has already replaced McClendon on staff, with Smart bringing in James Coley to be the team’s wide receivers coach.

Coley previously coached at Georgia from 2016 through 2019, working as the wide receivers coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“We are excited to have Coley and his family back in Athens,” Smart said of Coley. “He is a tremendous teacher and leader of young men. His previous experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition.”

McClendon was one of four on-field assistants that Georgia has had to replace this offseason. The Bulldogs brought in Josh Crawford to replace Dell McGee as the team’s running backs coach. Crawford does have experience coaching wide receivers, as he has previously done so at Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

Coley will have plenty of talented players to work with at Georgia in this coming season. The Bulldogs have to replace Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint but do return Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas. Georgia also added three players via the transfer portal in London Humphreys, Colbie Young and Michael Jackson III.

Tampa Bay has one former Georgia player on its roster, as Jake Camarda is the team’s punter.

There are 11 former Georgia Bulldogs participating in this week’s NFL combine, with on-field drills starting on Thursday. Georgia will host its pro day on March 13.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 25. Georgia does have two draft-eligible wide receivers available in Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.