Former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones signs rookie deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

Jones will be charged with protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers allowed 38 sacks last season, tied for the 16th-most in the NFL. Jones did not allow a sack last season at Georgia. Jones figures to start at left tackle, where he started all 15 games for the Bulldogs last season. The Lithonia, Ga, product helped make the Bulldogs a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.

Jones also earned First Team All-SEC honors last season. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle needed just 19 starts to prove himself worthy of a first round pick. “He’s got big-time upside, but I also say he is a really good player right now,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said per a team release. “He’s got a competitor’s mentality.