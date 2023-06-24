Former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones signs rookie deal with Pittsburgh Steelers
Jones will be charged with protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers allowed 38 sacks last season, tied for the 16th-most in the NFL.
Jones did not allow a sack last season at Georgia.
Jones figures to start at left tackle, where he started all 15 games for the Bulldogs last season. The Lithonia, Ga, product helped make the Bulldogs a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
Jones also earned First Team All-SEC honors last season.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound tackle needed just 19 starts to prove himself worthy of a first round pick.
“He’s got big-time upside, but I also say he is a really good player right now,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said per a team release. “He’s got a competitor’s mentality.
“He understands we are in a winning business. He values that. Sometimes you can’t really value that unless you’ve been a part of it, and obviously the run that that university has been on with their football program, and they have won about as much as you can win over the time he spent playing a significant role for them.”
Jones displayed those first round talents in the 2022 National Championship as he slowed Alabama’s daunting pass rush. His in-game substitution to left tackle helped the Bulldog offense score three second half touchdowns in a 33-18 win.
Pittsburgh showed its desire to fortify its front with Georgia blockers as it also drafted tight end Darnell Washington in the third round. Washington, selected with the No. 93 overall pick, signed a four-year deal worth an estimated $5.35 million in May.
Washington and Jones joined former standout UGA receiver George Pickens in Pittsburgh.