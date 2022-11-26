Georgia Tech keeping it close at halftime, Georgia clings to 10-7 lead

“We have a physical O-line and good backs, but not enough to cash in in the red area,” Smart said on his half-time radio interview.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart told his team all week that Georgia Tech was no joke, and Georgia’s slim 10-7 halftime lead served as proof of such.

“We have to get some turnovers.”

The Yellow Jackets, 5-6 and playing for a bowl bid, scored a touchdown on the opening drive. They are the first time to score a touchdown in the first quarter against No. 1-ranked Georgia this season.

“It was one of the few times this year the Dawgs came into the football game not fully ready to go,” UGA radio analyst and former quarterback great Eric Zeier said. “It looked like we were sleepwalking through the first couple of series.

“We’ve shown some flashes in the run game … (but) we’ve got zero going in the pass game.”

Stetson Bennett, one of more than 20 seniors making their final appearance in Sanford Stadium, is 5-of-10 passing for 28 yards at a 6-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and the an three times for 19 yards.