Georgia Tech keeping it close at halftime, Georgia clings to 10-7 lead

Georgia inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Kirby Smart told his team all week that Georgia Tech was no joke, and Georgia’s slim 10-7 halftime lead served as proof of such.

“We have a physical O-line and good backs, but not enough to cash in in the red area,” Smart said on his half-time radio interview.

“We have to get some turnovers.”

The Yellow Jackets, 5-6 and playing for a bowl bid, scored a touchdown on the opening drive. They are the first time to score a touchdown in the first quarter against No. 1-ranked Georgia this season.

RELATED: Georgia Tech stuns Georgia, Sanford Stadium crowd

“It was one of the few times this year the Dawgs came into the football game not fully ready to go,” UGA radio analyst and former quarterback great Eric Zeier said. “It looked like we were sleepwalking through the first couple of series.

“We’ve shown some flashes in the run game … (but) we’ve got zero going in the pass game.”

Stetson Bennett, one of more than 20 seniors making their final appearance in Sanford Stadium, is 5-of-10 passing for 28 yards at a 6-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and the an three times for 19 yards.

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson is 13-of-23 passing for 142 yards and has not been sacked.

“Play with confidence and use our players to help us — we had several times there where we had the opportunity to run the ball,” Smart said, sharing the message he will give his team.

“We’ve got to run the ball and be more physical.”

Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh has 59 yards rushing but only three carries, as the Bulldogs continue to stick with the running back rotation.

Brock Bowers has 2 catches for 4 yards.

Georgia Tech is keeping it close against No. 1 Georgia.
UGA News

