ATHENS — The rich history of NFL draft picks Georgia has produced in the Kirby Smart Era figures to grow even richer this year.

The Bulldogs could match last year’s total of three first-round picks, depending on how players perform at the NFL combine and the respective teams’ needs.

That said, UGA might end up with its fewest total NFL picks in a single draft class (7) since the Bulldogs had seven players selected in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Draft classes.

Georgia had 13 players selected in last year’s NFL draft — two shy of the school and national record for most selected from one program in a draft, when UGA had 15 players drafted including five first-round picks.

NFL mock drafts have become a year-around topic of conversation, but they’ll take on a new meaning and greater accuracy in the coming months as players compete at the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl and perform at the NFL combine and UGA’s Pro Day.

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, with linebacker CJ Allen considered to have the highest stock among the Georgia players.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid lists Allen as the only UGA player projected in the first round — No. 24 overall, to the Buffalo Bills.

But there are other NFL mocks and projections that include receiver Zachariah Branch as a potential first-round pick along with offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Those three players — along with defensive lineman Christen Miller and tight end Oscar Delp — declined Senior Bowl invitations, indicating their agents are comfortable with the draft stock, or that there are nagging injuries that could hamper their performances.

Cornerback Daylen Everette, punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner will compete at the Senior Bowl event, while receivers Colbie Young and Dillon Bell, along with offensive guard Micah Morris, will compete at the Shrine Bowl.

Mel Kiper Jr. has a handful of Georgia players ranked among the tops at their respective positions as the draft evaluation process gets underway.

Here are the UGA players who have declared for the NFL draft in Kiper’s rankings, which list the top 10 at each position.

It’s worth noting Freeling only recently declared, and most everyone has him among the top 10 offensive tackles in the upcoming NFL draft.

Receiver

No. 4 Zachariah Branch

Fullbacks/H-Backs

No. 4 Oscar Delp

Defensive tackles

No. 5 Christen Miller

Off-Ball linebackers

No. 3 CJ Allen

Kickers and punters

No. 1 Brett Thorson

Long snappers

No. 4 Beau Gardner

Outgoing Georgia players not ranked in the Top 10 at their respective positions by Kiper Jr.:

Running back

•Josh McCray

• Cash Jones

Receiver

• Colbie Young

• Dillon Bell

Offensive line

• Micah Morris

Cornerback

• Daylen Everette

Safety

• JaCorey Thomas