Kirby Smart on Georgia football injuries after Vanderbilt: ‘I don’t know that we’ll be completely healthy’
ATHENS — Even with Georgia up big, there were a few hold-your-breath moments on Saturday. Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss, both starters, left the game in the second half due to injuries.
But Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an all-clear on the two offensive players.
“Ladd’s fine. He could have gone back. We taped his ankle up,” Smart said. “I thought it was worse when it actually happened. He came back and said he could go. Truss was fine. Just walked by him coming over here. He’s fine.”
McConkey finished the game with four catches for 49 yards. In addition to his pass-catching duties, McConkey also returns punts for Georgia. He was replaced by Kearis Jackson in the 55-0 win.
The Bulldogs did hold out a number of key contributors, including Jalen Carter, Kendall Milton, Smael Mondon and AD Mitchell. Only Mondon and Mitchell dressed on Saturday.
With Mondon out, Georgia once again went to Rian Davis as the other starting inside linebacker opposite Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Georgia’s defense held Vanderbilt to 150 total yards and shut out the Commodores for the second-straight season.
“Smael’s pushing again. It’s more recent because it happened in the Missouri game,” Smart said. “I don’t know that he was really close today, close this week. It’s one of those deals that we continue to treat him and get him better. If he can’t, then it’s next man up.”
Georgia does have an off week to rest before a grueling closing stretch to SEC play. The Bulldogs have four remaining games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky.
The Volunteers are fresh off a 52-49 upset Alabama on Saturday. The game against the Volunteers comes a week after the Florida game.
When asked about the overall team health, Smart didn’t exactly provide a fully-positive update. The Georgia coach was rather cryptic in terms of the way things may shape up.
“Some of these guys I don’t know if we’ll get them back,” Smart said. “I mean, there’s no off week that say you magically get everybody back. It’s time. Each injury’s different. We have to see how they progress and how much pain tolerance they have.
“Ultimately, some players handle injuries better than others. I want them all to get better and get well, but it’s not realistic to think that all these kids are going to be back by Florida week.”
Mitchell, Carter and Mondon have all now missed multiple weeks due to injury. The expectation is that CArter will be back for the game against Florida. Mitchell had played against Auburn, but did not see the field on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will still hold practice this week, using the week off to focus on future foes.
