Kirby Smart on Georgia football injuries after Vanderbilt: ‘I don’t know that we’ll be completely healthy’

ATHENS — Even with Georgia up big, there were a few hold-your-breath moments on Saturday. Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss, both starters, left the game in the second half due to injuries. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an all-clear on the two offensive players. “Ladd’s fine. He could have gone back. We taped his ankle up,” Smart said. “I thought it was worse when it actually happened. He came back and said he could go. Truss was fine. Just walked by him coming over here. He’s fine.”

McConkey finished the game with four catches for 49 yards. In addition to his pass-catching duties, McConkey also returns punts for Georgia. He was replaced by Kearis Jackson in the 55-0 win. The Bulldogs did hold out a number of key contributors, including Jalen Carter, Kendall Milton, Smael Mondon and AD Mitchell. Only Mondon and Mitchell dressed on Saturday. With Mondon out, Georgia once again went to Rian Davis as the other starting inside linebacker opposite Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Georgia’s defense held Vanderbilt to 150 total yards and shut out the Commodores for the second-straight season.