Jalen Carter primed to be the best defensive lineman, and perhaps player, in college football: ‘He has that look in his eyes’

Jalen Carter primed for a monster season with Georgia football

Jordan Davis was college football’s best defensive lineman last season. He anchored the Georgia defense and doubled as the vocal leader for the nation’s top team. Calling him the heart of the team would not be a stretch. He led Georgia to a national championship and was taken with the No. 13 overall pick.

Depending on who you seek your analysis from, Davis may not have been the best defensive lineman on his own team. And we’re not talking about the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft either in Travon Walker.