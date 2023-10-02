ATHENS — For the first time in a while, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t have to spend a lengthy part of his press conference discussing the health of his team.

The Bulldogs saw key contributors Ladd McConkey, Javon Bullard and Kendall Milton all return in the win over Kentucky. More importantly, no Bulldog sustained any serious injuries during the win.

McConkey caught 4 passes for 38 yards in his first game action of the season. He missed the first four games with a back injury.

“We don’t know if it’s going to come back. I don’t know,” Smart said as far as McConkey’s back injury possibly flaring up again. “I know that the medical advice we got was to shut him down, we did that. He feels like he’s recovered, he feels good. He had to progress last week to the point of full speed, didn’t bother him. I’m pleased with that part of it. He wants to be out there. The biggest thing now for him is the conditioning level.”

Bullard had 10 tackles in the road win over Auburn. He missed the previous two games with an ankle injury that he sustained in the Week 2 win over Ball State.

Smart spoke about the steps Georgia needs to take to get injured players back to full strength during the season.

“We’re trying to get them in shape now because we feel like they’re healthy,” Smart said. “It’s a matter of, can they get in shape without wearing down their legs? You don’t really get in shape in season, you either get in shape or you’re not. Those guys haven’t had a chance to have the stamina in practice. We try to do it other ways, non-weight bearing, under water running, you do all the things you can do. We’re trying to get them healthy to the game and get them some more snaps.”

Smart did say that Roderick Robinson continues to deal with an ankle injury that kept him out of Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt.

Injured tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie both made the trip to Auburn and could’ve played if needed.

“You want me to take Brock Bowers out and put one of them in,” Smart asked the assembled media. “Anybody voting on that? If you vote that, you’re not a coach. Yeah, they’re cleared. They’re not where they need to be physically or mentally to play SEC play.”

Georgia will take on a physical Kentucky team this week that is coming off its best performance of the season. The Wildcats rolled over Florida this past weekend, running for 329 yards in a 33-14 victory.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7 p.m. ET start on Saturday. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Kirby Smart updates injuries heading into Kentucky game

Georgia football-Kentucky injury report for Week 6 game

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Kelton Smith Jr., undisclosed -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Pearce Spurlin, AC joint -- questionable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- probable

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- probable