Jake Fromm looking for a new NFL home
The NFL’s New York Giants are rebuilding their quarterback room, and it doesn’t look like former UGA standout Jake Fromm is part of the plan.
In a somewhat surprising decision on Wednesday, the Giants decided not to tender an exclusive free-agent offer to Fromm, per the New York Post. Fromm is now an unrestricted free agent, and available to sign with any NFL team.
