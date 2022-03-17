Jake Fromm looking for a new NFL home

Former UGA QB Jake Fromm
The NFL’s New York Giants are rebuilding their quarterback room, and it doesn’t look like former UGA standout Jake Fromm is part of the plan.

In a somewhat surprising decision on Wednesday, the Giants decided not to tender an exclusive free-agent offer to Fromm, per the New York Post. Fromm is now an unrestricted free agent, and available to sign with any NFL team.

