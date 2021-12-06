Jake Fromm could make first NFL start

Fromm, who was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, was signed by the New York Giants last week.

After a wild turn of events, Jake Fromm could make his first NFL start this Sunday.

Due to injuries to the Giants’ other quarterbacks, Fromm is trending to starting against the LA Chargers on Sunday. Fromm has never throw a pass in an NFL game.

What’s going on with the other Giants’ QBs? Starter Daniel Jones has yet to cleared with a strained neck, while replacement Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion on Sunday.

“If Jones and/or Glennon are unable to play, and that will be determined through medical check-ups over the next week, the Giants will turn to Fromm and give him a shot,” wrote Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.