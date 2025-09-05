clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
College football headed for one transfer portal window
ATHENS — The NCAA moved one step closer to finalizing what Georgia football coach Kirby Smart called “the biggest decision” facing college football last spring.
Mike Griffith
National media still in wait-and-see mode with 2025 Georgia football team
ATHENS —&nbsp;Victory was never in doubt in Georgia’s opening game of the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Why LSU rising, Alabama fading: How to watch SEC football, times, TV …
ATHENS — LSU football is up after one week, Alabama football is down, and it’s really not that complicated.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football offensive line battling to improve despite early setbacks
ATHENS — The stat sheet will tell you the Georgia offensive line did its job to open the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Dwight Phillips Jr. knows he can be more than just a track guy for Georgia …
ATHENS — Saturday was not the first time Dwight Phillips Jr. scored a touchdown in a Georgia uniform.
Connor Riley
