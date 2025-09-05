clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
College football headed for one transfer portal window
ATHENS — The NCAA moved one step closer to finalizing what Georgia football coach Kirby Smart called “the biggest decision” facing college football last spring.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
National media still in wait-and-see mode with 2025 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Victory was never in doubt in Georgia’s opening game of the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
11 hours ago
Why LSU rising, Alabama fading: How to watch SEC football, times, TV …
ATHENS — LSU football is up after one week, Alabama football is down, and it’s really not that complicated.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
12 hours ago
Georgia football offensive line battling to improve despite early setbacks
ATHENS — The stat sheet will tell you the Georgia offensive line did its job to open the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 3, 2025
Dwight Phillips Jr. knows he can be more than just a track guy for Georgia …
ATHENS — Saturday was not the first time Dwight Phillips Jr. scored a touchdown in a Georgia uniform.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment