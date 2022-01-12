Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber enters NCAA transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber as entered his name in the transfer portal according to sources with direct knowledge.
Kimber was the Bulldogs’ starting cornerback coming out of spring drills and held the spot opposite of Derion Kendrick entering fall drills when he suffered a shoulder injury.
Kimber attempted to return from the injury and Olay without surgery, but he reinsured the shoulder the week before the season-opening game against Clemson.
The Bulldogs have had four players enter the portal since beating Alabama in the CFP Championship Game by a 33-18 count on Monday.
The others, at the time of this publication, are receivers Justin Robinson and Jaylen Johnson, and cornerback Ameer Speed.
UGA News
