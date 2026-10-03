Georgia will have to wait to take the field against two-time quarterback commit Jared Curtis.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Curtis will not play this week after popping up on the availability report.

Curtis has started the previous two games for the Commodores, as they beat NC State but lost to Auburn. Backup Blaze Berlowitz started the first two games for Vanderbilt.

Curtis had 18 carries against Auburn last week.

When asked this week, Clark Lea declined to share what type of injury Curtis picked up.

“Obviously, he wants to play bad, and we want to support him in that, but also want to be smart as we finish the week out here,” Lea said on Thursday.

Curtis was a major storyline this week, given how heavily Georgia recruited the 5-star quarterback during the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Speaking earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart elected to take the high road after Curtis signed with hometown Vanderbilt instead of Georgia.

Georgia has a healthy respect for Curtis and his abilities. If Curtis does not play, Blaze Berlowitz would get the start in his place.

“Tremendous talent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Curtis. “Way better athletically than people give him credit for. I don’t know if anybody’s tackled him, with one person, tackled him yet. He’s strong. He’s quick. He’s powerful. He’s got great arm talent. Everything everybody thought has been true.”

The Georgia-Vanderbilt game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start. Georgia will be without starting wide receiver Isiah Canion, while running back Nate Frazier is a game-time decision.