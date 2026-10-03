ATHENS — Running back Nate Frazier is one of Georgia’s best offensive players. The same can be said for Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis.

Both entered Saturday as questionable on the SEC’s availability report. The latest update from the league has both listed as game-time decisions.

Frazier was a game-time decision before last week’s game against Oklahoma and ultimately did not play in the 41-13 win. He left Georgia’s game against Arkansas with a rib injury.

With Frazier out, Georgia leaned on Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips. The former had two rushing touchdowns on nine carries, while the latter led the team with 84 rushing yards.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion, who like Frazier carried a questionable designation throughout the week, is listed as out. He also did not play against Oklahoma.

Georgia will get outside linebacker Chase Linton back. He was upgraded to probable on Friday and not listed on the final injury report. Linton has not yet played for Georgia this season but provides some much-needed depth to the outside linebacker room. Freshman Khamari Brooks has had to play heavy snaps so far this season.

As for Curtis, he has plenty of history with Georgia after twice committing to the Bulldogs during the recruiting process. Yet he ultimately signed with Vanderbilt, due in large part for the ability to play early.

Curtis has started the previous two games for the Commodores, as they beat NC State but lost to Auburn. Backup Blaze Berlowitz started the first two games for Vanderbilt.

After facing Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs go on the road to take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide. That is expected to be the first ranked foe the Bulldogs face this season. Alabama plays No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Georgia-Vanderbilt game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report