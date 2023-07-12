Javon Bullard would rather let his play speak for itself than respond to Ohio State barbs

“The first thing is it has to be common sense,” Day said We’re getting so much into the weeds on this, that we’ve lost where we’ve started on this,” Day said. “What was the reason why we did this? To protect young men. If somebody is launching at someone’s head and they’re unconscious on the ground, that is not what we want here.”

For months, Ryan Day has continued to talk about Javon Bullard’s third-quarter hit on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison. The Ohio State coach did so again this week while appearing on a video with Fox’s Joel Klatt.

After a stellar close to the 2022 season — Bullard won defensive MVP honors in both College Football Playoff wins — Georgia is going to use Bullard in a different role for the 2023 season. He’ll be moving from the star position to the safety spot vacated by Chris Smith.

As a sophomore, Bullard finished with 46 tackles, 7 of which went for a loss. He also pulled in two interceptions in the win over TCU and finished with 3.5 sacks on the season as well. He did it all for Georgia in 2022 and will be asked to do more in 2023.

It’ll be a new challenge for Bullard, one he’ll probably handle well. Few saw Bullard rising from an unheralded recruit to a starter for the national champions. Now some even see Bullard as a possible first-round pick. ESPN’s Jordan Reid had him landing with the Philadelphia Eagles in his most recent mock draft.

“Maybe Bullard is next. They haven’t found a solution to losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, but Bullard brings a very similar skill set to the slot,” Reid wrote. “He primarily plays nickel and strong safety in Georgia’s defense, and he’s a physical tone-setter.”

While Bullard won’t be representing Georgia at SEC media days next week, he’s going to be one of the key voices in the program for Georgia this season. He’ll be a leader for the Bulldogs and likely make a number of big plays for Georgia in 2023.

He did so to end the 2022 season, much to the chagrin of Day and Ohio State fans. Perhaps Georgia and Ohio State will meet once again in the College Football Playoff as the two did last season. Perhaps Day will once again talk about Bullard’s hit given how often Day has done so this offseason.