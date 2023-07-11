Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis poke fun at UGA fans on Twitter: ‘Poor old Georgia’

Herbstreit has touted Alabama as the No. 1 team to beat, in part because the Crimson Tide will supposedly be hungrier coming off a disappointing 11-2 season. Davis meanwhile has Michigan as the No. 1 ranked team in part because the Wolverines bring back JJ McCarthy as the starting quarterback.

Neither Kirk Herbstreit nor Rece Davis has Georgia as the No. 1 team entering the 2023 college football season. It seems those decisions have upset some Georgia fans.

Tight end Brock Bowers returns, as does most of Georgia’s offensive line. There are some big names to replace on defense but the Bulldogs have recruited as well as anyone in recent seasons and have shown they can develop talent at an elite level.

In some sense, Davis and Herbstreit are absolutely right to tweak Georgia fans who demand the Bulldogs open the season with the No. 1 ranking. Davis and Herbstreit aren’t in fact saying Georgia will go 7-5. No one is actually saying it, much like no one said it a year ago, sans Georgia players after they throttled TCU in the national championship game.

Georgia fans would simply like to be acknowledged as the No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs are attempting to win a third-straight national championship, an unprecedented feat in modern college football. Minnesota in the 1930′s was the last team to successfully accomplish such a feat.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season against UT-Martin on Sept. 2. College GameDay certainly won’t be in town for that matchup but if the Bulldogs win as they have in the past two seasons, Davis, Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew will undoubtedly be on hand for a few Georgia games this season.