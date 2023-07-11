What makes this No. 1 ranked recruiting class different for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What makes Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class different from previous iterations That Georgia is recruiting well isn’t a surprise. The Bulldogs have signed a top-four class in every cycle going back to 2017. Kirby Smart has always made it a point to recruit at an elite level. That was true even before the Bulldogs started winning national championships.

"If you don't recruit, there's no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting," Smart said after beating Florida in 2021. "I don't care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players." As of this writing, Georgia has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. That doesn't look to be changing anytime soon, with the Bulldogs having 26 commitments and many top targets still out there. There's a real world where Georgia signs the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety for this cycle. Georgia is far from done building on the No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

Georgia has been at the top of the recruiting rankings before. Smart inked the No. 1 overall class in the 2018 and 2020 cycles. But this 2024 recruiting cycle feels very different from those previous top classes. And it should. The Bulldogs are in a very different place as a program now compared to those two seasons. In the fall of 2017, Georgia was on the ascent. The Bulldogs won the SEC for the first time under Smart and were in the College Football Playoff. Georgia seemed like the program that was going to challenge and potentially topple Alabama from its perch atop college football. That didn’t happen in the 2018 National Championship Game, but the 2018 recruiting class was supposed to be the one that put Georgia on top when those prospects developed.

Even with some of the top names in the class transferring out — 5-star prospects Justin Fields, Cade Mays and Brenton Cox all finished their careers elsewhere — this group formed the backbone of Georgia’s first championship team. Jamaree Salyer, Chris Smith and Zamir White were some of the instrumental members in leading the Bulldogs to a championship win over Alabama to end the 2021 season. The 2020 class played a big role in winning back-to-back titles as well. Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington, Broderick Jones and others had their fingerprints all over the last two national championship trophies. Those players arrived at Georgia following the difficult 2019 season. Their first year was played during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Bulldogs went 8-2 and needed a last-second field goal to prevent a third loss to Cincinnati. As the 2020 class aged, the Georgia program elevated into the spot it’s in now. Georgia at last can point to physical trophies to show its top recruiting targets. The walls at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall have been filled with photos of recent draft picks. No program has produced more draft picks over the last three draft cycles than Georgia. Many of those players came from the 2018 and 2020 recruiting cycles. Those No. 1 overall classes helped Georgia get to where it is now. And the 2024 recruiting class should very well help Georgia get to where it wants to go next. Even with some attrition, this class is going to be bigger than some of Georgia’s recent recruiting hauls. The Bulldogs already hold 26 commitments, the same final number of signees Georgia had in the No. 2 ranked class for the 2023 recruiting cycle. With Georgia playing a tougher SEC schedule moving forward and the start of a 12-team College Football Playoff, depth is going to be more important than ever.