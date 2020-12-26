Former Georgia outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson now has a new home, as he announced on Saturday that he would be going to Florida State.

Johnson officially entered the transfer portal earlier this week. A senior from Eden Praire, Minn., Johnson had 4.0 sacks in seven games this season, good for second on the team.

Johnson’s father told the Athens Banner-Herald that his son was transferring to look for more playing time elsewhere. Georgia was rather loaded at the outside linebacker position this year, with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson all racking up multiple sacks this season.

All Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hp0UvZTg5K — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 22, 2020

Ojulari is considered a potential first-round pick and has also reportedly opted out of Georgia’s bowl game. That would mean extra reps for the likes of Smith, Anderson as well as Robert Beal and freshman MJ Sherman.

Due to the NCAA giving seniors an extra year of eligibility, Johnson will be able to play at Florida State next season.

The Bulldogs are expected to be without nine players due to opt-outs, with Johnson not being one of those. Many of th0se players are seniors, such as Monty Rice, DJ Daniel and Richard LeCounte. All three of those players are some of the seven Bulldogs who will be playing in the Senior Bowl.

“I think we learned a valuable lesson as a staff, that it’s not necessarily who you go play with, but what their mindset is when you go play a game in a bowl game,” Kirby Smart said in a Zoom press conference last Sunday. “We’ve had success in bowls, and we’ve had failures in bowls.

“We lost a Sugar Bowl, and we won a Sugar Bowl and the things that stick out in my mind is it’s the approach each team took to those games.”

Georgia did sign Chaz Chambliss as an outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The likes of Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon also have the positional versatility to play at the position. Both were 5-star signees in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class.

Georgia will finish its season on Jan. 1 when it takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Peach Bowl. The game is set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

