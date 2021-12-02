Former Dawg wins ACC Defensive POY

Jermaine Johnson, who played at UGA the last two seasons, transferred to FSU and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year
How good is UGA’s defense?

So good that one former Bulldog -- who left the team before this season to get more playing time -- has won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

