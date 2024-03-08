ATHENS — Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith will both be NFL draft picks. They each had standout careers at Georgia, often making big plays in the secondary.

And while both might be safeties at the next level, they each first earned playing time at the star position in Georgia’s defense.

Sophomore Joenel Aguero is a candidate to do the same, starting this spring.

Much in the same way freshman safety KJ Bolden has been discussed this offseason, Aguero had plenty of buzz entering Georgia. Aguero was the No. 47 overall prospect in the class and Georgia’s highest-ranked defensive back signee in the 2023 cycle.

Aguero seemed poised to push for playing time last fall, with Bullard moving to safety and the star spot being open. But a hamstring injury limited him in fall camp, giving Smith the opportunity to take over the starting job. Smith was an All-SEC player for the Bulldogs and led Georgia in interceptions last season.

Even with having to replace multiple starters from last season’s team, expectations for the Georgia secondary still remain high in part because the Bulldogs bring back Aguero.

“Georgia ain’t going nowhere. I stand by that and I mean that,” Bullard said at the NFL combine. “That defensive backfield ain’t going nowhere neither. You saw on Saturdays, who was starting. You didn’t see what those guys do at practice and the flashes they made. You got so many guys in that room that can play elite levels of football and I’m excited for them.”

For a second consecutive season, Georgia needs a new starting safety and a new starter at star. The safety battle may be one of the fiercest position battles for Georgia entering the 2024 season. From Bolden to transfers like Jake Pope of Alabama and veterans such as Dan Jackson, Georgia could go in a number of different directions. Aguero is worth monitoring this spring in part because of how much Georgia trains its defensive backs across the positions.

But the quickest way for Aguero to see the field might actually be at the star position. Aguero has plenty of experience from backing up Smith last season. Aguero played in 12 games last season, picking up 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

The Massachusetts safety also could bring an athletic element to the position as well.

Aguero could make his long-term home at star or follow in Bullard’s footsteps and eventually move to safety in time. Having the ability to do both, as Bullard did, would go a long way into making Aguero an NFL-caliber defensive back.

“Your versatility is your value. You can increase your value being as versatile as you are,” Bullard said. “Just knowing that we played every position at the back end, every position in the secondary. Knowing that you had to do that at Georgia in order to be successful, that truly paid dividends.”

Georgia will bring back safety Malaki Starks, as he was an All-American for the Bulldogs last season. He might be one of the best players in the sport this season.

Aguero will also be working with a new position coach this spring, with Travaris Robinson coming over from Alabama to take the place of Will Muschamp. How quickly Aguero picks up what Robinson wants will go a long way in helping him get on the field quickly.

Georgia begins spring practice on Tuesday. Aguero will get a chance to show what he can do in Georgia’s spring game on April 13. A time is not yet set for G-Day.