Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2155 (March 7, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear former UGA QB Jake Fromm’s preview spring practice. Plus, former UGA standout Terrence Edwards joins the program. Later, a trip around the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: Jake Fromm explains how spring practice can be ‘huge’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at what matters for this year’s UGA spring practice according to former QB Jake Fromm and some thoughts on the early buzz around Ellis Robinson.

15-minute mark: I discuss why the outlook for Gunner Stockton is just as positive as ever as he approaches a crucial season in his development.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some candid remarks from Nick Saban about why some bad actions from Alabama players contributed to decision to retire.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.