This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2025 on both the 247Sports Composite and The On3 Industry Ranking.

5-star OT prospect David Sanders Jr. is going to be busy this weekend. And the next weekend.

And the weekend after that.

The 5-star OT at Providence Day in Charlotte told DawgNation last week that he would be releasing his spring unofficial visit soon. He shared that list this afternoon, including the name of the first school he will take an official visit to among his final six schools.

Sanders shared his final six schools with DawgNation last Saturday. As of now, it looks like Ohio State is the only school inside his final six that he is not yet scheduled to visit.

Here’s what his next five visits are going to look like:

March 10 - Clemson

- Clemson March 16 - Georgia

- Georgia March 23 - Alabama

- Alabama April 12 - Tennessee

- Tennessee April 19 - South Carolina (official visit)

The expectation here is to look for the full list of his official visits to be lined up and confirmed within the next 24-48 hours.

What do all these teams he plans to visit have in common?

“These are just some of the schools that I have felt recruited me the hardest and have shown me the most love from my freshman year to now,” he said.

Georgia football recruiting: How does David Sanders Jr. feel about the ‘Dawgs?

The belief here is that the Bulldogs are one of the real contenders among that final six to sign Sanders. They have been right near the top of his options for some time.

There have been reports that Clemson might be a slight favorite here. Other national recruiting analysts feel like Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee are the schools with the best chance to sign Sanders.

The feeling here is it will all be about the visits. Sanders Jr. told DawgNation that he feels like these upcoming unofficials during spring practice for these programs will be just as important as his official visits, if not more so.

The ‘Dawgs have always made Sanders and his family feel like a priority on visits. There is also a long history of winning and development in Athens. He’s known offensive line coach Stacy Searels since back when he saw him in middle school at a youth football camp at North Carolina.

“It is no secret that Georgia has always been one of the top schools that I’ve been considering,” Sanders Jr. told DawgNation last week. “You can’t neglect the fact that they are back-to-back national champions. They are known for taking that 5-star talent and maintaining that 5-star all the way up through college and making them first-round draft picks. That’s been something you can’t look past.”

“Coach Searels. Coach Smart. They do a great job with recruiting and recruiting-wise. I feel like some schools in their position would definitely take that opportunity for granted. But I feel like they are so humble with it and they don’t really give off that cocky vibe like ‘We are Georgia. You have to come play for us’ I mean they really are taking it serious and building those relationships not only with me but with my family. So that has been something huge for me with Georgia. Knowing I can go get developed by the best, compete against the best each and every day and be surrounded by like-minded individuals.”

“The University of Georgia is one of those great schools that are definitely at the top of the list for me and I just love everything about them. I will be around them in the spring multiple times for practices. Getting to see coach Searels interact with the players and how do they respond to him. Things like that. That will be a true testament to how he is as a person and how he is as a coach. You know we’ll have some fun during the official but I feel like the most important visit is going to be the spring visit that I have. Seeing them in practice and seeing if that style of coaching and that style of play even fits me.”

“As of right now, Georgia has checked all the boxes as far as recruiting. As far as fit and everything. It has been amazing.”

