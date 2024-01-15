Despite interviewing for the Alabama defensive coordinator job, ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Travaris Robinson will remain on staff at Georgia as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Georgia initially announced on Saturday that Robinson would be joining the staff as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Robinson had spent the previous two seasons as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach.

With the hiring of Robinson, Will Muschamp will be moving into an analyst role.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff.”

Robinson ultimately passed on working for Kalen DeBoer. He was hired on Friday to replace Nick Saban, who retired last week. Retaining Robinson is significant for DeBoer, as the former Washington head coach has no ties to the region or SEC. Robinson would have give DeBoer an in with several key members of the Alabama defense and top recruits as well. Alabama has seen multiple players transfer out of the program following Saban’s retirement.

Robinson had worked with Muschamp at several stops, including serving as Muschamp’s defensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Georgia’s Glenn Schumann is the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. He held that title for the first time last season, when the Bulldogs led the SEC in scoring defense. The Bulldogs do have to replace multiple starters in the secondary, including All-SEC safeties Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith.

Georgia landed 5-star safety KJ Bolden in the 2024 recruiting cycle and brought in Alabama safety Jake Pope via the transfer portal.

Georgia is set to play Alabama next season, with the two teams meeting in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 28. ABC will broadcast the game, with it set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia has already brought in one new secondary coach this offseason, as Donte Williams stepped in to replace Fran Brown. Williams comes from USC after Brown left the program to become the head coach at Syracuse.