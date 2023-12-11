clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ESPN tabs Carson Beck as ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2024 Heisman Trophy contender
ATHENS — It is not yet known whether Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be in Athens next season, as the talented quarterback is considering his NFL future.
Connor Riley
What the first week of the transfer portal tells us about the 2024 Georgia …
The transfer portal has only officially been open for a week, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it had been open longer. After just one week, Georgia saw 12 players from the …
Connor Riley
Sedrick Van Pran accepts Senior Bowl invite, to enter 2024 NFL Draft
Sedrick Van Pran knows what his next step will be, as the Georgia center accepted a Senior Bowl invite, meaning he will hear off to the NFL after the season.
Connor Riley
Georgia receiver ranks thin, freshman Yazeed Haynes enters portal, per …
ATHENS — Georgia receiver Yazeed Haynes has plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple published reports.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football team leader Javon Bullard ‘forgot what it’s like to lose’
ATHENS — Georgia safety Javon Bullard is having a hard time coming to grips with defeat.
Mike Griffith
