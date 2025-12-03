Georgia has had a lot of success with recruits out of the Houston County program. Jake Fromm and Trey Hill were both important players during their tenures in Athens.

The Bulldogs appear to have the next great player out of Houston County in Jordan Smith. The rangy safety has all the tools to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs, as he is one of the top defensive commitments in the 2026 recruiting class.

Breaking down Jordan Smith, Georgia football 2025 safety commit

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185-pounds

High school: Houston County, Warner Robins, Ga.

Committed on: May 11, 2025

Early enrollee: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 131 overall player, No. 12 safety, No. 13 player in Georgia.

247Sports Composite: No. 88 overall player, No. 11 safety, No. 11 player in Georgia

Rivals rankings: No. 109 overall player, No. 9 safety, No. 17 player in Georgia,

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 89 overall player, No. 10 safety, No. 9 player in Georgia

ESPN300 ranking: No. 107 overall player, No. 7 safety, No. 13 player in Georgia

High school stats or honors: As a senior, finished with 86 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception. Returned a kickoff for a touchdown

Sentell’s Intel on Prothro: “Houston County coach Jeremy Edwards spoke to Georgia coach Kirby Smart this fall about his All-American safety. Smart was just checking in on Smith and felt the combo safety could have helped the Dawgs this season. Not next year. Smith’s evals get bonus points for this open-field ability he showed returning kickoffs for scores this fall.”

What Jordan Smith brings to Georgia football

Maybe more than any other commit on this list, Smith can help Georgia from the moment he steps on campus. The safety position opposite KJ Bolden has been a position of concern this season, especially once Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury.

Bolden will be back next season but Jacorey Thomas will exhaust his eligibility. Zion Branch does have another year of eligibility while Jones expects to be back as well. But none of truly inspired this year, which creates an opening.

Bolden and Malaki Starks are recent examples of safeties playing as true freshmen. Starks went on to become a first-round pick while Bolden certainly looks capable of becoming that as well. Houston County alum Jake Fromm started as a true freshman way back in 2017.

If Smith is able to quickly acclimate to the next level, he could follow in those footsteps, as big as they are.

Jordan Smith highlights

