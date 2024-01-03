Another Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as cornerback Julian Humphrey becomes the latest to do so.
Humphrey may be a surprising entrance to some given his emergence this season. While he didn’t start a game, he rotated regularly with Georgia’s first-team defense and showed plenty of promise as a cover cornerback.
Humphrey saw his season cut short due to a collarbone injury he suffered in the win over Ole Miss. He did not play in the final three games of the season for Georgia.
As a redshirt freshman, Humphrey appeared in 9 games and finished with 9 tackles and a pass breakup. He signed as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Houston. Georgia signed three cornerbacks in that cycle, but Daylen Everette is the only one who will remain with the team after two years.
Humphrey will have three years of eligibility at his next school.
Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal
*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.
- Outside linebacker Darris Smith -- Transferred to Missouri
- Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson -- Transferred to SMU
- Quarterback Brock Vandagriff -- Transferred to Kentucky
- Wide receiver Jackson Meeks -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Offensive tackle Austin Blaske -- Transferred to North Carolina
- Outside linebacker CJ Madden -- Transferred to Purdue
- Kicker Jared Zirkel -- Transferred to Texas A&M
- Cornerback Nyland Green -- Transferred to Purdue
- Wide receiver Mekhi Mews
- Linebacker EJ Lightsey -- Transferred to Georgia Tech
- Linebacker Xavian Sorey -- Transferred to Arkansas
- Wide receiver Yazeed Haynes -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Offensive lineman Aliou Bah
- Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. -- Transferred to Florida State
- Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- Transferred to Kentucky
- Cornerback AJ Harris
- Offensive lineman Joshua Miller -- Transferred to Syracuse
- Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette
- Wide receiver CJ Smith
- Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys -- committed to Georgia
- UCLA long snapper Beau Gardner -- committed to Georgia
- South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod -- committed to Georgia
- Miami wide receiver Colbie Young -- committed to Georgia
- Florida running back Trevor Etienne -- committed to Georgia