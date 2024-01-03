Another Bulldog has gone into the transfer portal, as cornerback Julian Humphrey becomes the latest to do so.

Humphrey may be a surprising entrance to some given his emergence this season. While he didn’t start a game, he rotated regularly with Georgia’s first-team defense and showed plenty of promise as a cover cornerback.

Humphrey saw his season cut short due to a collarbone injury he suffered in the win over Ole Miss. He did not play in the final three games of the season for Georgia.

As a redshirt freshman, Humphrey appeared in 9 games and finished with 9 tackles and a pass breakup. He signed as a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Houston. Georgia signed three cornerbacks in that cycle, but Daylen Everette is the only one who will remain with the team after two years.

Humphrey will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Georgia football 2024 players in the transfer portal

*This section will be updated as players announce their intentions to transfer. Georgia had 16 players transfer out last season. The Bulldogs took 3 players out of the transfer portal last year, with all three coming from former SEC teams. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4 and closes on Jan. 2. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff get a five-day extension from when their season ends. The NCAA allows players a one-time transfer exemption, meaning they can transfer anywhere once. Graduate transfers are allowed to transfer a second time if that is the case.