Jake Fromm and Justin Fields compete in NFL scrimmage

That year, Fromm fended off the highly-regarded Fields to lead the Bulldogs, while Fields transferred after the season from the Bulldogs to Ohio State.

Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were back in a game on the same field together on Saturday -- for the first time since 2018 when they battled it out to be UGA’s starting quarterback.

Fast forward three years to Saturday: Fromm and Fields were back on the field competing under radically different circumstances.

Fromm is fighting to keep his NFL roster spot as the third-string quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, while Justin Fields is a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears who could quickly become the face of the heralded franchise. Bears fans were chanting “We want Fields” before Fields entered Saturday’s game.

The interesting moment was surely noticed by social media on Saturday:

If you’re keeping score at home, here’s the stat line: Fromm completed three of seven passes, while taking two sacks and rushing for 0 yards. His competitor for the Bills No. 3 spot, undrafted free-agent Davis Webb, completed four of six passes for 30 yards while taking one sack.

Meanwhile, Fields continued to live up to his hype as a potential game-changer as a dual-threat quarterback. On the positive side, Fields turned in a few of his signature highlight plays, completing 9 of 19 passes for 80 yards, while also rushing for 46 yards. He had three runs of 10+ yards. On the negative side, he also took a pair of sacks.

Fields showed everyone how tough he is by getting obliterated on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Buffalo, but Fields got up and said he was OK. It seems like it will only be a matter of time before the Bears are forced to start Fields, the fan favorite, over veteran Andy Dalton.