Robinson ran for 330 yards as a freshman last season. Prior to his injury he was having a strong spring and seemed poised to be a bigger part of the running back rotation this season.

Georgia saw Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both miss time with hamstring injuries this spring but both will be fully ready to go to start fall camp. The two seniors are expected to be Georgia’s top two running backs this season.

Redshirt freshman Andrew Paul is still in the process of overcoming the ACL injury he suffered last August, but Smart said he will be ready to start fall practice.

He’ll just be doing so in a bulky brace that he’s going to have to play his way out of. As he gets more confident in his surgically repaired knee, the less he’ll need the brace.

“He’s a typical ACL guy that happens in fall camp,” Smart said. “I remember Zamir White’s happened, I remember Nick (Chubb)’s happened early in the season, I think Tennessee. Every person that we’ve had early in the year, they come back the next year. They’re not always 100 percent right away but he’s going to be cleared.”

The scholarship running backs were not the only ones to be discussed by Smart in Nashville. The Georgia head coach relayed that the team batted around the idea of moving freshman Kyron Jones to the running back. Jones originally committed to NC State to play running back but he will play defensive back for the Bulldogs.