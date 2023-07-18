Much of those accomplishments are in the past though. That is how Van Pran sees it. As far as it pertains to the 2023 team, Georgia’s starting center knows this squad will have a lot to prove.

“Nobody from the previous two teams is going to go out there and play a snap for you,” Van Pran said. “Jordan Davis isn’t putting on a jersey for Georgia this year. He’s not playing. So it’s just understanding that yes, what those guys have accomplished is great but this team has not accomplished anything. We have not played a game yet. We haven’t played anybody. We haven’t done anything. It’s really just understanding that if you want what they had, you have to work for it.”

Smart noted this current group of Bulldogs is still in the process of defining themselves. Georgia will start fall camp shortly and those practices will help Georgia build the necessary toughness to go through another college football season with a massive target on its back.

So far, the Georgia head coach likes where this team is at. He sees that this team is committed to getting better, to eating off the floor as Bowers and Lassiter have said.

They’re not worried about the Nov. 18 trip to Neyland or how Georgia stacks up against a team from the Roosevelt Presidency.

After winning two-straight national championships, this team knows how difficult it is to win just a single national championship.