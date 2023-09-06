ATHENS — It has been mind over matter for Kendall Milton, and the Georgia senior tailback is picking up speed.

“I thought he looked as good as he has looked in a long time yesterday (Tuesday),” UGA coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

“I don’t know a percentage because I didn’t ask him that, but just off the tape, I thought he was a little more explosive, a lot more confident. He hit faster numbers. He felt good.”

Milton had 9 carries for 54 yards, including breaking off a 37-yard run, despite playing with a tight hamstring that slowed him the final two weeks of fall camp.

“I think it’s a stamina issue according to the trainers, that he is starting to build up a stamina and that probably helped (playing) Saturday,” Smart said.

“As long as he keeps moving and stays warm, he does well.”

Smart was clearly impressed Milton put himself out there for his team against UT-Martin.

“He played because he wanted to play and he wanted to help,” Smart said. “He didn’t us to have to go out and play with two backs that had never played college football before.

“He would probably tell you he was about 90 percent. As the game wore on, he tightened up some.”

The good news for Georgia is that by Tuesday practice, the hamstring had loosened back up and was on track to play against Ball State at noon on Saturday.