Kirby Smart rewarded with $112 million contract

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the best coach in the country last season, and the results proved it. Smart has signed a new contract extension with the University of Georgia.
ATHENS — Georgia announced a contract extension for Kirby Smart that will pay the Bulldogs’ football coach $112.5 million over the next 10 years.

Smart’s contract is believed to make him the highest-paid coach in the nation on the heels of Georgia winning the 2021 CFP Championship Game over Alabama, 33-18 and producing an NFL-record 15 picks in the 2022 draft.

Smart’s 2018 contract had made him the sixth-highest-paid coach at the time he signed it.

The coaches making more money than him then, with their salaries at the time were: Nick Saban ($8.3 million per year), Urban Meyer ($7.6), Jim Harbaugh ($7.5), Jimbo Fisher ($7.5) and Gus Malzahn ($6.7).

Georgia has also recently announced significant raises for offensive coordinator Todd Monken (from $1.25 million to $2 million) and tight ends coach Todd Hartley (from $450,000 to $650,000).

UGA led the SEC in assistant salary pool pay last season at $7.93 million and it now stands at an estimated $8.175 million.

Current Head Coach Salaries

(Average per year, as reported by SportsNaut or otherwise noted)

1. Lincoln Riley (USC) $11 million

2. Kirby Smart (Georgia)

3. Nick Saban (Alabama), $10.6 million*

4. Brian Kelly (LSU), $9.50

4. Mel Tucker (Michigan State), $9.50,

4. Ryan Day (Ohio State), $9.50

7. David Shaw (Stanford), $8.92

8. Dabo Swinney (Clemson), $8.37

9. Mario Cristobal (Miami), $8.00

10. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) $7.50

11. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) $7.25

12. Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) $7.05 million

* including annual $800,000 annual service bonus (2021-2025), per AL.com report.

Kirby Smart Georgia salary by the years

(Coaching and on-field bonuses in parenthesis)

2016 $3.75 million salary

$50,000 Bonuses (Played in Independence Bowl)

2017: $3.75 million salary

$1.35 million Bonuses (Won SEC Championship Game $400,000, Runner-up national title game $600,000, Top 5 finish $200,000, SEC Coach of Year $50,000, National Coach of Year $100,000).

2018: $6.6 million salary

$275,000 Bonuses (Played in SEC title game $100,000, New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000).

2019: $6.7 million salary

$275,000 Bonuses (Played in SEC title game $100,000, New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000).

2020: $6.8 million salary

$175,000 Bonuses (New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000)

2021: 7.0 million salary

$1.085 million Bonuses (925,000 Max Team Bonus; Played in SEC title game $100,000, CFP Bowl $175,000, won national title $700,000). $50,000 SEC Coach of the Year (AP), $100,000 National Coach of the Year (Sporting News).

