Kirby Smart rewarded with $112 million contract
ATHENS — Georgia announced a contract extension for Kirby Smart that will pay the Bulldogs’ football coach $112.5 million over the next 10 years.
Smart’s contract is believed to make him the highest-paid coach in the nation on the heels of Georgia winning the 2021 CFP Championship Game over Alabama, 33-18 and producing an NFL-record 15 picks in the 2022 draft.
Smart’s 2018 contract had made him the sixth-highest-paid coach at the time he signed it.
The coaches making more money than him then, with their salaries at the time were: Nick Saban ($8.3 million per year), Urban Meyer ($7.6), Jim Harbaugh ($7.5), Jimbo Fisher ($7.5) and Gus Malzahn ($6.7).
Georgia has also recently announced significant raises for offensive coordinator Todd Monken (from $1.25 million to $2 million) and tight ends coach Todd Hartley (from $450,000 to $650,000).
UGA led the SEC in assistant salary pool pay last season at $7.93 million and it now stands at an estimated $8.175 million.
Current Head Coach Salaries
(Average per year, as reported by SportsNaut or otherwise noted)
1. Lincoln Riley (USC) $11 million
2. Kirby Smart (Georgia)
3. Nick Saban (Alabama), $10.6 million*
4. Brian Kelly (LSU), $9.50
4. Mel Tucker (Michigan State), $9.50,
4. Ryan Day (Ohio State), $9.50
7. David Shaw (Stanford), $8.92
8. Dabo Swinney (Clemson), $8.37
9. Mario Cristobal (Miami), $8.00
10. Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) $7.50
11. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) $7.25
12. Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) $7.05 million
* including annual $800,000 annual service bonus (2021-2025), per AL.com report.
Kirby Smart Georgia salary by the years
(Coaching and on-field bonuses in parenthesis)
2016 $3.75 million salary
$50,000 Bonuses (Played in Independence Bowl)
2017: $3.75 million salary
$1.35 million Bonuses (Won SEC Championship Game $400,000, Runner-up national title game $600,000, Top 5 finish $200,000, SEC Coach of Year $50,000, National Coach of Year $100,000).
2018: $6.6 million salary
$275,000 Bonuses (Played in SEC title game $100,000, New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000).
2019: $6.7 million salary
$275,000 Bonuses (Played in SEC title game $100,000, New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000).
2020: $6.8 million salary
$175,000 Bonuses (New Year’s Six Bowl $175,000)
2021: 7.0 million salary
$1.085 million Bonuses (925,000 Max Team Bonus; Played in SEC title game $100,000, CFP Bowl $175,000, won national title $700,000). $50,000 SEC Coach of the Year (AP), $100,000 National Coach of the Year (Sporting News).
