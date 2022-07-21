Kirby Smart rewarded with $112 million contract

Smart’s contract is believed to make him the highest-paid coach in the nation on the heels of Georgia winning the 2021 CFP Championship Game over Alabama, 33-18 and producing an NFL-record 15 picks in the 2022 draft.

ATHENS — Georgia announced a contract extension for Kirby Smart that will pay the Bulldogs’ football coach $112.5 million over the next 10 years.

Smart’s 2018 contract had made him the sixth-highest-paid coach at the time he signed it.

The coaches making more money than him then, with their salaries at the time were: Nick Saban ($8.3 million per year), Urban Meyer ($7.6), Jim Harbaugh ($7.5), Jimbo Fisher ($7.5) and Gus Malzahn ($6.7).

Georgia has also recently announced significant raises for offensive coordinator Todd Monken (from $1.25 million to $2 million) and tight ends coach Todd Hartley (from $450,000 to $650,000).

UGA led the SEC in assistant salary pool pay last season at $7.93 million and it now stands at an estimated $8.175 million.

Current Head Coach Salaries

(Average per year, as reported by SportsNaut or otherwise noted)

1. Lincoln Riley (USC) $11 million