Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on contract situation, Georgia football NIL deals

ATLANTA — The subject of money came up more than a few times when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart spoke briefly about Georgia’s various fundraising initiatives. He also provided an update on the state of his new contract. Georgia president Jere Morehead and athletic director Josh Brooks have previously provided updates and expressed optimism that the sides were close to a deal getting done. Related: Kirby Smart clarifies resignation comment, but his Georgia contract extension unfinished

Smart seemed to share that same feeling. “I’m not concerned at all about it. They’ve been tremendous with my representation and I’m completely comfortable with where everything is,” Smart said. “Both sides have worked hard with getting the thing done and they’ve been tremendous. I can’t say more about what they’ve been wiling to do, the communication they’ve had. It’s just not as easy a process as you think it is. “People think it’s just a number and a year and there’s just so much more that goes into it in the world we live in. As far as a contract has to be spelled out correctly on both sides. We’re trying to make sure that’s done right.”