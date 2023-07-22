clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Straka may need a good bit more luck than Harman, as the latter enters the final round with a five-shot lead. Harman sits at 12-under after shooting a 2-under 69 on Saturday at Royal Liverpool. Cam Young will be in the final group with Harman, as the two tee off at 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Straka is at 5-under for the tournament after shooting a 1-under 70 on Saturday. He will tee off at 8:45 a.m. ET. He is tied for fourth with five other golfers. Jon Rahm, who won the Masters earlier this year, is alone in third at 6-under after shooting an 8-under 63, the best round of the tournament so far.

Neither Harman nor Straka have won a major. Harman is from Savannah, Ga., and was a three-time Second Team All-American at Georgia from 2005 through 2009. He tied for sixth at last year’s Open Championship and his best major finish came at the 2017 US Open, when he finished tied for second.

Starka attended Georgia from 2011 through 2016, with his best finish at a major coming earlier this year when he finished tied for seventh at the PGA Championship. Straka won the John Deere Classic earlier in July.

Among active Georgia golfers, Bubba Watson is the only major winner. Harman or Straka will look to do so on Sunday. Perhaps they can pair the Claret Jug with the national championship trophy, as the Georgia football team has won the last two football national championships.

