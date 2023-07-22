Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,992 (July 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Florida coach Steve Spurrier said in response to some comments from UGA coach Kirby Smart at SEC Media Days about the Georgia-Florida rivalry game.

Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes jab at Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier was a thorn in the side of Georgia for many years. And years after his coaching career concluded, Spurrier seems to intent to remain a part of the consciousness of Bulldogs fans in any way possible -- including an attempt at humor by taking a playful jab at UGA coach Kirby Smart based on some comments from Smart at SEC Media Days about the Georgia-Florida rivalry.

I’ll share what Spurrier said on today’s show and discuss how Smart could possibly respond.

15-minute mark: I’ll share some audio from UGA tight end Brock Bowers’ appearance at SEC Media Days.