ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered up his first public thoughts on star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

The junior had tightrope surgery on Monday after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the team’s win over Vanderbilt. Bowers leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

“To get back healthy, you need to get back on that ankle as quickly as you can,” Smart said. The key is we are trying to get him back healthy. There is no timeline on it. I don’t think you can put a timeline on it.”

Smart did not offer up a timeline on a possible return for Bowers. He is expected to miss anywhere from three to six weeks with the injury.

Smart added that Bowers is in great spirits and wanted to get the surgery done as soon as possible.

“He’s a warrior and he’ll handle it the right way.”

On the optimistic side, Bowers could possibly return for Georgia’s game against Missouri. There is also a scenario where he does not return until the College Football Playoff, in the event that Georgia makes it to that point of the season.

At the tight end position, Georgia will lean more on sophomore Oscar Delp. Through 6 games, Delp has hauled in 13 receptions for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s played in every game so far this season and has been an integral piece of the offense.

This is not the first time Delp has been called upon to step up for an injured Georgia tight end. Delp’s first significant action came against Ohio State last season when Darnell Washington left the game with an ankle injury.

Delp earned praise from Todd Hartley after the performance.

“When it mattered the most when Darnell came out in the semifinal game he was able to go in there and perform at a high-level,” Hartley said in August. “Even from that point though, even from the Ohio State game, the growth he’s had from spring to summer to now has been exponential. I’m very proud of how hard he’s worked.”

“Superman is not real. He’s dead. He’s not alive. There is no player we’re asking to step up and do more than we can

After Bowers left the game against Vanderbilt, Delp caught 2 passes for 32 yards.

Beyond Delp, Georgia also has freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. Luckie missed time earlier this season with the same ankle surgery Bowers underwent. Luckie made his debut against Kentucky. Luckie played 7 snaps in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

Smart spoke about Luckie during his press conference on Tuesday.

“Lawson has done a fabulous job rehabbing from his (injury). He’s done a great job,” Smart said of Luckie. “I still don’t think Lawson is 100 percent. He’s been cleared to play since Auburn.

Georgia has five regular season games left, starting with an Oct. 28 game against Florida. Georgia next plays Missouri and Ole Miss at home before traveling to Tennessee on Nov. 18. Georgia wraps up the regular season on Nov. 25 against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs are off this week and sit as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

What Brock Bowers injury means for Georgia football