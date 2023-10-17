Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia football places 3 players on ESPN Midseason All-American team
Brock Bowers’ injury will tell us if Georgia football is a real …
Ben Watson shares how Georgia moves on without Brock Bowers
What social media had to say about Georgia football following Brock …
Ladd McConkey tops list of 3 Georgia playmakers to look for with …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.