By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Dylan Raiola: How has the 5-star Georgia football commit played so far at …
Dylan Raiola continues to show what he is all about through the halfway point of his senior season.
Jeff Sentell
Monroe Freeling: How the true freshman stepped in to stabilize OL after …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Xavier Truss went down. Monroe Freeling went in.
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: In-state junior RB Bo Walker commits to play for Georgia …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with Class of 2025 RB prospect Bo Walker.
Jeff Sentell
Zayden Walker: The top junior prospect in Georgia says ‘I don’t feel like …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior Zayden Walker. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the …
Jeff Sentell
David Sanders Jr: 5-star priority junior OT recaps ‘best ever’ trip to see …
Sentell’s Intel covers the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT David Sanders Jr. in North Carolina. He’s the nation’s No. 1 …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football places 3 players on ESPN Midseason All-American team

Connor Riley
Brock Bowers’ injury will tell us if Georgia football is a real …

Connor Riley
Ben Watson shares how Georgia moves on without Brock Bowers

Mike Griffith
What social media had to say about Georgia football following Brock …

Connor Riley
Ladd McConkey tops list of 3 Georgia playmakers to look for with …

Mike Griffith
