Kirby Smart’s comments on the Georgia secondary are telling about why the Bulldogs added Tykee Smith

Kirby Smart wasn’t exactly sure if he could comment on the newest Georgia defensive back, as the Bulldogs landed West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith out of the transfer portal.

So the Georgia head coach couldn’t fully explain why the Bulldogs went out and added the Third Team All-American defensive back

“Yeah, I’m not even sure if I’m even allowed to comment or not,” Smart said when asked. “I think I may be able to but I’d rather not so I’ll just use that as my reason for not answering it.”

If you are looking for some intel on Smith, Georgia defensive back Chris Smith shared his thoughts on what the Bulldogs were getting earlier this week.

“The little bit of film I have seen on him, he’s a spectacular player,” Smith said. “Real physical, real great in coverage. He can definitely help our team. He’s a great player.”

As for why Georgia went out and added Tykee Smith though, Smart’s comments on the defensive back room do a good enough job of providing an answer to that question.

“We’ve got a long way to go but we’re getting there. I haven’t seen any regress,” Smart said. “That’s the good thing. If we’re on a one-mile journey, we just hit the first quarter.”

It’s well known the Bulldogs have to go out and replace a number of contributors who are likely to be taken in this month’s NFL draft.

Georgia should be set when it comes to the safety position, as Chris Smith and Lewis Cine both have starting experience. Tykee Smith started 22 games for West Virginia over the past two seasons and has the playmaking chops to slide in at either safety or Star.

Smart did tellingly state Georgia is in search of its best lineup when it comes to the defensive backfield. That means any of the three defensive backs listed above could move around. Smart also referenced earlier during spring practice that anyone can play defensive back for Georgia.

The youth and inexperience at cornerback is very apparent, especially when hearing Smart talk about the Georgia secondary as a whole.

“We’ve had flashes of some good plays but consistently we have to improve,” Smart said. “We have to improve our consistency in the secondary. That starts with tackling, that starts with eye control.”

Even with the addition of Smith, Georgia still has zero career starts at the cornerback position on the current roster. There are highly-touted former prospects in Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber and Nyland Green to go along with the veteran Ameer Speed.

But injuries have impacted the development of the Georgia secondary even further this spring, preventing key players from getting reps. Georgia even moved 2021 running back signee Lovasea Carroll to defensive back to try and help numbers there.

Smith will bring some much-needed playmaking and experience to a Georgia secondary that will be lacking that when it opens the 2021 season against Clemson.

But one addition, as talented as Smith is, won’t change that. Smart still knows his defensive backs, led by new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, have a ways to go.

“Every one of them wants to get better and every one of them are trying to get better,” Smart said. “All of those things are critical and we’re not where we need to be but I didn’t expect them to be right now. We’ve got a ways to go.”

